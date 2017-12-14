Delhi govt notifies ‘fee anomaly committees’: For Rs 100, parents can complain against private school fee

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

The Delhi government Wednesday notified the formation of ‘fee anomaly committees’, which will enable parents to pay Rs 100 and register a complaint regarding the accounts and fees of the school. Each time a complaint is received, the school’s financials will be audited.

The 1,700 private schools in the city will have to abide by this circular. The schools have been told to make available to the committee their records and to submit their accounts in pro forma as and when demanded by the committee.

Each committee will comprise the Deputy Director of Education of the district as the chairperson, the deputy education officer of the zone as a member and a chartered accountant nominated by the Directorate of Education. There are 13 districts in the city.

If any parent feels aggrieved by the fee or any other charge being levied by the school, he or she can register a complaint with the committee. A processing fee of Rs 100 will be charged for each complaint.

The formation of the committees is significant because, in the past, parents have had no recourse to challenge fee hikes except to approach the court.

In a recent order, the Delhi High Court asked the government to form the committee within two weeks. This government circular is in compliance with the Delhi High Court order in the Queen Mary School case, dated November 11, 2017.

The committee will examine and scrutinise individual complaints within 90 days and submit its report with definite findings to the Directorate of Education.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will hold a meeting with MLAs over complaints of fee hike by schools. The meeting has been called amid complaints of indiscriminate fee hike in the name of the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

On October 7, that DOE had allowed schools to increase fees by 15% as an “interim measure” for implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

However, the action committee, an umbrella body for recognised unaided private schools, expressed apprehensions over the decision. “One parent complaining about the fee structure or other charges being levied by the school will cause a problem for the institution… It may lead to various complaints by vested interests. If a group of parents with strong evidence places a complaint, then the account of the school can be audited in larger public interest. But giving one parent that power will collapse the education system,” S K Bhattacharya, chairman of the committee, said.

