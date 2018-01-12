Delhi govt notifies appointment of officers to check defacement of public properties

The Delhi government has notified the appointment of officers to deal with offences of defacement of public properties such as posters and hoardings under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

While the sub-divisional magistrate will be in charge of penalising those who deface public properties under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, assistant commissioners of municipal corporations have been designated to ensure they do the same in places under their jurisdiction. The officers can take action against the defacement before or after the offence is committed as per Section 3 of the Act.

A press statement issued by the Delhi government states that the officers may impose penalty of Rs 5,000 or the amount equal expenses incurred for removing or erasing the defacement — whichever is higher.

