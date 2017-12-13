Delhi government not to hike excise duty on liquor

This is the third time the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has not increased the excise duty on liquor. (Express photo) This is the third time the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has not increased the excise duty on liquor. (Express photo)

Tipplers in the city have a reason to cheer as the Delhi government on Wednesday decided not to hike the excise duty on liquor. The Delhi Cabinet has approved the new excise policy for 2017-18 although it was supposed to be approved earlier, a senior government official said.

The next excise policy will be effective from January next year. This is the third time the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has not increased the excise duty on liquor, resulting in no hike in the prices of alcohol.

“The Delhi Cabinet has approved the new excise policy for the ongoing financial year. There has been no increase in the excise duty on liquor in the city,” the official said.

The official said that the new excise policy will be effective from January to March 31 as there are only three months left in the current financial year. “The government will soon start working on preparing new excise policy for the next financial year,” the official added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App