Delhi govt nod to Rs 122-crore sports complex in Najafgarh

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/File) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/File)

The Delhi government has approved the construction of an international-level sports complex, including a FIFA-approved football stadium, at Najafgarh, to be built at a cost of Rs 122 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the setting up of the complex, while setting a deadline of 18 months. Officials said it would be developed at Kair village in Najafgarh and will have “modern facilities for cricket, football, basketball, athletics, tennis and swimming”.

“FIFA has already approved the completed football stadium in this upcoming complex as a certified venue for hosting international matches, during its inspection of the stadium in November,” an official said.

Spread over 18.2 acres, the Delhi government claimed that after the football stadium, a cricket stadium would also be constructed at the site. “In the first phase, international-level facilities for athletics, tennis, basketball and swimming are scheduled to be completed within six months. In the second phase, a sports academy and residential facilities will be set-up. The target of completing the entire complex is within 18 months,” the official added.

The moves comes on the heels of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing that a sports policy is being created on three rungs — looking to aid athletes who’ve won national and international level competitions, aid talented students, and finally ensure that “sports becomes a part of Delhi’s culture”.

An official said, “The government is looking to build sports and sporting infrastructure in rural areas of Delhi. This also ensures a source of employment for people living in these areas.”

