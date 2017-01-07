Delhi govt may give funds for pending wages of striking EDMC staff: Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain Satyendar Jain

Delhi government is likely to give funds for payment of salaries for striking sanitation workers of EDMC which is due for three months, minister Satyendar Jain said today and alleged that corruption in the BJP-ruled civic body is the “main reason” behind its poor financial health.

“Delhi government is working on providing relief to the employees of EDMC. The government will give funds only for salaries of employees. We have to do something for them,” he told mediapersons here. Hitting out at BJP corporators of East Delhi Municipal corporation, the Delhi home minister alleged that instead of collecting tax, they are “interested in collecting bribe”.

“Instead of collecting tax, they are interested in collecting bribe. If someone constructs home, they get Rs 10 lakh as bribe. That is the main reason behind their poor financial condition.

“They (EDMC) collect Rs 15 crore annually through advertisements, but they get a bribe of Rs 15 crore per month through illegal hoardings,” he alleged. Jain also convened a meeting of senior EDMC officials to discuss the situation and find ways to end the strike of around 17,000 sanitation workers.

Demanding payment of salaries pending since October month last year, EDMC sanitation workers went on an indefinite strike yesterday, which is likely to trigger a serious garbage disposal and health crisis in the trans-Yamuna region of the capital city.