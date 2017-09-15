Delhi govt issues advisory to schools about swine flu

Children in an Auto rickshaw with their faces covered with masks as a preventive measure against swine flu. (Source: PTI) Children in an Auto rickshaw with their faces covered with masks as a preventive measure against swine flu. (Source: PTI)

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to schools asking them to spread awareness among students about the symptoms of swine flu and preventive measures. “Schools are advised to create awareness among children about the do’s and dont’s with respect to Influenza A H1N1 (Swine Flu) during morning assembly.

“They should be encouraged to practice personal hygiene,” the advisory sent to school principals read. “Children with flu symptoms should be advised to stay at home, until they get fully cured,” it added.

Advising students to wash their hands frequently and teaching them the right manner of coughing and sneezing not touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands are among the do’s and don’ts prescribed in the government advisory.

According to Health ministry data, swine flu has claimed over 1,586 lives so far this year, which is almost six times more than deaths recorded last year, with a total of 31,787 cases reported across the country till September 10.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App