Delhi govt hospital told to keep 50% beds for city residents

The Delhi government has issued an order mandating that half of the beds at Delhi government’s super-speciality GB Pant Hospital be reserved for city residents for treatment, said officials.

“It has been decided that 50 per cent of total beds shall be reserved for patients who fulfil the following conditions — they must be residents of Delhi, they should have been referred by another government hospital and admission should be required for specialised treatment or planned surgeries,” read the order.

