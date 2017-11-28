Delhi govt begins review of progress on goals set under ‘Outcome Budget’

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia in New Delhi. Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia in New Delhi.

The Delhi government Tuesday initiated the process of quarterly reviewing the progress of the goals set under its ‘Outcome Budget’ initiative aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in expenditure.

On the first day of the review, senior officials of environment, forest and food and civil supplies departments made a representation on various plans and schemes before Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. According to the government, the review process will continue till December 7. The Outcome Budget was introduced by the AAP government earlier this year.

“The deputy chief minister today reviewed the progress with regard to goals of departments of environment, forest, food and civil supplies and weight and measures,” an official said.

While presenting the budget for 2017-18 in March, Sisodia had said the Delhi government would be the first in the country to adopt such a practice. According to the government, the outcome budget besides ensuring transparency and accountability on expenditure, will help in “assessing the performance of officials, which is included in their annual confidential report (ACR).

Meanwhile, the review meeting on social welfare and SC/ST departments could not be held as Chief Secretary M M Kutty could not turn up, the official said. Kutty attended the review meetings of forest, environment, food and civil supplies departments, but he did not attend review meetings of social welfare and SC/ST departments, the official said.

“Following the development, the deputy chief minister was unhappy with the chief secretary. Sisodia has asked him to reschedule the meeting,” the official added.

