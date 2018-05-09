CCTV project: Panel to assess ‘privacy concerns’

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Issues of “access” and “control” of footage recorded in CCTVs upon their installing have been flagged at the highest levels of the Delhi government, which has also expressed discomfort with the fact that PWD floated tenders for the over Rs 500 crore project before it was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal decided to constitute a committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) to look into “privacy concerns” surrounding the project only after these issues were raised by senior officials, The Indian Express has learnt.

The AAP, however, claimed these were mere excuses to obstruct the project, one of its key poll promises. “The project will be vetted by the Cabinet. Also, the government opted for rate contract tender which will ensure that expenditure is linked with the number of CCTVs installed,” Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.

“The main issue is who is going to have access to footage and control of feeder rooms? If not handled carefully, it could result in stalking of women as or compromise safety of senior citizens,” an official explained.

The official also pointed out the tenders could have been floated after the approval of the EFC. The L-G’s office issued a statement announcing the formation of the committee, tasked with evolving a standard operating procedure for installation, operation, monitoring of the CCTVs.

