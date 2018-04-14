Delhi govt alleges theft in ration system, makes push for doorstep delivery

Manish Sisodia demanded suspension of top food dept official. Manish Sisodia demanded suspension of top food dept official.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded the immediate suspension of food commissioner K R Meena, and to withdraw ePoS (electronic point of sale) devices that distribute ration, alleging that the government had uncovered “open theft” and “siphoning” within the system. Demanding that L-G Anil Baijal clear the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, Sisodia reiterated the government’s distrust of the ePOS system — which uses biometric identification to distribute food supplies. Meena refused to comment on the claims.

While the ePOS system was implemented from January 1, a range of problems linked to poor internet connectivity at shops left many without ration. In response, the Food and Civil Supplies Department introduced an OTP system on March 1. “A few days ago, Food Supplies Minister Imran Hussain wrote to the Chief Minister saying he had received complaints that the system was being misused,” Sisodia said.

Hussain then asked for data from the OTP system and found that in March, there were around 41,000 transactions, Sisodia said. “Preliminary enquiry indicates that the OTP system has been misused, and ration siphoned in March, on a number of fake ration cards,” he said.

“In one case, one mobile number was used to give 499 card holders ration. Based on OTPs sent to 11 mobile numbers, ration of around 1,550 households were distributed, which indicates open theft of ration. It explains why they (L-G and the food commissioner) did not want to take back the ePOS system,” Sisodia alleged. He added that the CM and Hussain have written to the L-G flagging this “open theft”, and demanding Meena’s suspension.

