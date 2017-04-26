Delhi govt ads shouldn’t favour the ruling party: Circular

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Delhi government advertisements shouldn’t promote “political interests” of the ruling party, a directive by the state government said, while adding that advertisements be presented in an “objective and fair” manner.

The circular, issued on April 13, comes in the wake of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directing Chief Secretary M M Kutty to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP, which was allegedly “splurged” by the Delhi government on advertisements, in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

Three days after Baijal’s order, on March 31, the AAP government had ordered an inquiry, including examining call details of suspected staff, who might have “leaked” copies of the Lt Governor’s order on recovery of Rs 97 crore from the AAP, reported PTI. In its report, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had recently said the AAP government had spent Rs 29 crore in releasing advertisements outside Delhi, which was “beyond its responsibility”.

The circular, which was issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity of the Delhi government, was directed to all department heads. It reads, “Advertisements should be presented in an objective and fair manner and be designed to meet the objectives of the campaign. Besides, advertisements should be objective and not directed at promoting political interests of the ruling party.”

In addition, it says that department heads need to provide the break-up cost of advertisement campaign, while seeking the final approval of an advertisement campaign or while seeking the final approval of the design or script from the competent authority. In case of a large volume of advertisement campaigns, the assessment of such campaigns will be “necessary” at a later stage.

The circular states, “The department concerned should assess the expenditure involved in the proposed advertisement campaign.” “For this, the department should calculate the estimated total cost of the campaign with cost break-up while seeking the final approval of the design/script/media list from competent authority,” it adds.

The circular also stipulates that in the selection of media outlets (print, electronic and outdoor), factors such as identification of “target audience or the visibility” of a media outlet, for the “effectiveness of the advertisements” have to be taken care of by the department concerned. The circular also says that Standard Operating Procedure should be followed for releasing government’s advertisements as per the “laid down guidelines”.

