Shunglu panel’s governance audit puts AAP in tight spot: Infirmities in govt decisions, says committee

The report submitted by the Shunglu Committee — set up to probe alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi government — has pointed out infirmities in various decisions taken by the government. After scrutinising 404 files, the committee had submitted its report to the L-G last November.

The government, however, dismissed the findings of the report. “It is for the first time that a report has been filed and made public where no version was sought from the government. What else do you expect from a committee formed unconstitutionally? They illegally kept with them important government files for six months. Did they find a single paisa of scam? They only slowed government work. There should be a probe, instead, on the six-month delay in government work because of the probe,” a government spokesperson said.

Excerpts from the report:

Appointment of Soumya Jain

She is an architect. She asserted her expertise with regard to Mohalla Clinics even though her CV doesn’t support her claim. Rules do not approve such an appointment. File contains no evidence of who approved her appointment, yet appointment order was issued, an expenditure of Rs 1.15 lakh incurred between April 18, 2016 and July 14, 2016 which was refunded by a cheque dated July 1, 2016. There is no document on the file to explain the refund. Jain is daughter of Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue to AAP

Chief Secretary in 2015 circulated a note regarding allotment of land to political parties for construction of offices. Cabinet decides to take call on reserved subject like land, the decision was to validate allotment of government accommodation to AAP because elected government does not have power to deal with subject let alone allot it. The accommodation was fully furnished as per entitlement of a minister. The Cabinet decision does not speak of furnished accommodation. No information on rent paid or payable.

Allotment of Type V residence to AAP MLA

July 2015, PWD minister recorded a minute ostensibly taken by CM to provide provide office space to each MLA in their constituency. He (AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi) was provided residential accommodation under the guise of office space. Main file where CM has taken decision has not been made available to the committee, we are not in position to say anymore. Prima facie it is illegal.

Appointment of Parija P (advocate) as member municipal taxation tribunal for full term

Practice was to appoint a secretary-level officer and retired officers of such levels… CS recommended constitution of panel to identify person. No process followed, the candidate had no administrative expertise.

Allotment of house to DCW chief

Not entitled, she was provided the accommodation, an exception can be invoked in providing perks to her but prior approval of Lt Governor was required and they did not take it.

Appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as OSD to Minister (Health)

On mere application by RMO of CNBC Hospital, he was appointed as senior resident when there was no vacancy for the post. Later he was sent for training in IIM Ahmedabad and he visited China. Co-terminus appointment can be made only with the approval of Lt Governor, which was not sought.

Appointment of Roshan Shankar as adviser to tourism minister

The appointment was manoeuvered by secretary to minister directing MD of DTTDC to make appointment as per wishes of minister. DTTDC acts with alacrity and appoints him to the post which is non-existent. The case does not seem fit for ex-post facto approval.

Appointment of Abhinav Rai as UDC

Private person (appointed) on contract at a salary of Rs 87,000 against post of UDC, salary four times the salary of UDC. Favour was extended by providing him with residence.

Appointment of adviser in CMO

Appointment of Rahul Bhasin — private person on co-terminus basis as adviser in office of CM. He is just 12th pass. No verification of his character and antecedents, the salary CM office wants to pay him was Rs 1.5 lakh. He was sent to Germany and Australia in a delegation.

Appointment of anti-corruption adviser

Gopal Mohan appointed first 2015 as adviser, anti-corruption to CM at salary of Re 1, then made in-charge of anti-corruption helpline drawing salary of 1, 51,881 per month. No approval of LG. General Administrative Department played along.

Non-Statutory Cases

Appointments made co-terminus

These are people appointed to support CM and leader of opposition and falls under services, which is a reserved subject and thus needs LG’s approval. There are 81 such posts. There were 42 cases with lacunae.

Appointments of consultants and contractual workers

These fall under services and should be approved by LG. Cases where formalities not observed

Compassionate appointments

Made with a view to help families. However, GNCTD expanded this to general public where deceased was not a government servant.

Statutory Cases

Enhancing tax, licence, duty

Power to enhance tax, licence and duty under various Acts lies with LG, therefore all decisions related to revenue may lead to litigation.

Rogi Kalyan Samiti

Already a Samiti was functioning, (but) Cabinet approved reconstitution. The changes were meant to make MLAs chairpersons and to provide office space to them.

MLALAD fund made Rs 4 cr

Discretionary, no approval given by LG.

Regularisation of contractual workers

Is a services matters, therefore approval of LG required.

Ex-gratia payment to armed forces personnel

Cabinet decides to provide ex-gratia payment to armed forces personnel if he dies on duty, but does not seek LG’s approval.

Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic

LG has asked GAD to fix responsibilities and recommend coercive action in formation of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic.

