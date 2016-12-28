Delhi government wants to start smaller buses soon

The Delhi government is likely to introduce smaller sized buses after the revenue and transport department officials met to hasten the engagement of midi and mini buses with the DIMTS under the cluster scheme.

A senior government official said that a 2012 Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System report on route rationalisation says there is need to run different sized buses to augment public transport. Meetings were held on Tuesday to discuss the 2012 recommendations and hasten the process of hiring these smaller buses and pay them an amount commensurate with the distance covered by the vehicles every month as per a fixed fare.

“Bus manufacturers have assured the government that mini and midi buses could be provided at a faster rate than usual buses,” an official said.