Delhi government wants students to set up seed banks, plant fruit trees

In a bid to plant trees that bear fruits in public spaces, the Delhi government has issued instructions to city schools to conduct an exercise — asking students to “save seeds”. The Directorate of Education has tied up with We Plant, a Delhi-based NGO, and asked schools to “set up seed banks, where students will be oriented to save every seed possible, plant them in recycled pots, and then in public places during monsoons”.

Santosh George of We Plant, said, “We want to plant trees in public spaces, so that everyone has access to the fruits. We also want to ensure that more trees are planted than are cut.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now