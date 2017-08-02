Delhi government to urge Centre to reconsider nomination for UNESCO heritage tag

Delhi Tourism Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Delhi Tourism Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it would urge the Centre to reconsider Delhi’s nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage city tag.

A senior government official said Delhi Tourism Minister Manish Sisodia will be writing to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on the issue. According to the government, Delhi’s nomination had been submitted to UNESCO in 2014, but in 2015, the central government withdrew the same, just days before the UNESCO was to make its final announcement. Last month, Ahmedabad became the first World Heritage City from India.

“When the AAP government was formed in 2014, the then Lt Governor and the government had endorsed the nomination. The then tourism minister and chief secretary had also expressed their concerned after the Centre withdrew Delhi’s nomination without giving any reason,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

The Delhi government has now decided to take up the issue with the central government once again. “The Delhi tourism minister will write to the Centre, asking it to push Delhi’s nomination for world heritage city (tag),” the official said. Delhi’s dossier, named ‘The Imperial Capital Cities of Delhi’, seeks a heritage tag for the Walled City and Lutyen’s Delhi.

