Delhi government to spend Rs 1.5 cr more on bus drivers every month

The Delhi government Wednesday agreed to bear a burden of Rs 1.5 crore a month to end the strike called by drivers of orange cluster buses, operated by the semi-government Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), after private owners refused to pay for a 40 per cent hike in minimum wages.

Worker unions, however, said the strike is still on because they have not been promised wages within a definite time frame.

The strike was called by the the Audyogik Kamgar Vikas Union on Monday, with an estimated 90 per cent of the 3,400 bus drivers employed by the DIMTS to drive over 1,700 orange cluster buses staying off roads.The drivers have been protesting against the eight private concessionaires for not upgrading salaries to the new minimum wages set by the Delhi government earlier this year.

Sources said that while the drivers were demanding the current monthly salary of Rs 12,400 be increased to Rs 16,182, concessionaires refused to bear the additional cumulative burden of Rs 1.5 crore a month. A delegation of drivers Tuesday met senior government officials at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for talks, though no consensus was reached.

The Delhi government Wednesday tried breaking the deadlock by agreeing to pay the increase in wages. A Delhi government official said, “The transport commissioner called a meeting with the eight private concessionaires operating 1,700 orange cluster buses because public has been inconvenienced over the last two days.”

He added, “The meeting had a positive outcome. Around 700 buses were restored to the roads Wednesday and the situation will be back to normal on Thursday.” However, driver unions said they were not called to the meeting on Wednesday and no formal settlement was made by the employers with the drivers.

Pramod Tomar, president of the Audyogik Kamgar Vikas Union, said, “Our respective depot managers pasted a notice saying the minimum wages and arrears will be paid. But when drivers asked for a date of implementation, they were given no answer. This is a ploy by the government and the owners to break the strike. We are continuing to strike and we will try and meet the L-G tomorrow.” A Delhi government spokesperson said, “The problem is that in many cases, the employees are contractual.”

The managing director of a concessionaire present at the meeting said, “The sudden hike in minimum wages by 40 per cent is too sharp for us to bear and the increase is the government’s decision, so it will have to bear the consequences. The government has promised to get a cabinet approval to pay the increased sum, but the time frame was not specified and it might take several weeks. We have communicated this to the drivers.”

