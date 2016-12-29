Delhi government to educate bus drivers to take left lane from January 1

At least 10 enforcement teams would be deployed across the city following transport minister Satyendar Jain’s orders. (File photo) At least 10 enforcement teams would be deployed across the city following transport minister Satyendar Jain’s orders. (File photo)

Delhi government has decided to launch a campaign on January 1 to educate drivers of buses and other heavy vehicles to take the left lane on the roads in the national capital, in a move to discipline errant drivers.

At least 10 enforcement teams would be deployed across the city following transport minister Satyendar Jain’s orders.

Under the campaign, drivers of DTC and clusters (orange) buses will be asked to drive only in left lanes on the city’s roads, a senior government official said.

The official said there was a Supreme Court order according to which buses and heavy vehicles should ply in left lanes.

According to the government, 600-700 kilometres of bus lanes have already been marked by the Public Works Department in the city.