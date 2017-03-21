Delhi government to develop a butterfly park

Officials said it will be based on the Chandigarh butterfly park Officials said it will be based on the Chandigarh butterfly park

The Delhi government’s environment department is all set to begin work on its ambitious butterfly park project on March 21 — observed as International Day of Forests. Although there are places across the city that host butterflies like in Lodhi Garden and Aravalli biodiversity park, officials believe this would be a one-of-a-kind park dedicated only to butterflies. “Here the butterflies would be reared as well,” an official said.

Sources said butterflies that have a life span of 30 days or more help in pollination and thus help in conserving, flourishing and protecting the environment. Spread over six acres, the colourful species would adorn the park soon. Not just beneficial for the environment, sources believe the park could boost tourism as well. “People visit Delhi to see its forts and other tourist spots; the park will add to the list and would emerge as an attraction spot. Also, festivals in and around the park would promote tourism,” sources said. The Delhi team has already visited one such park in Chandigarh and studied the model.

“It would be a sight to see and admire. This dedicated park would be based on a park in Chandigarh. The plan is to bring as many species as possible,” said the source. The plan to build the park was put on hold due to shortage of funds. Now that funds are available, work would begin from March 21, added the sources. This butterfly park is likely

to be opened on World Environment Day on June 5. Experts believe that rearing butterflies would give boost to the existence of the species. “Butterfly numbers are dwindling due to pollution,” said the source. The park will be established in Tughlakabad area. There would be at least 15 to 16 blocks in which a variety of flowers will be planted for the nectar. “The model is ready and it is due to be inaugurated on the International Environment Day. It would be developed as a centre for rearing of butterflies,” sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now