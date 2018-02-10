Delhi government, MoEF jointly launch ‘Clean Air Campaign’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The Delhi government the MoEF jointly launched the Clean Air Campaign, which will continue for 2 weeks till February 23. MoEF minister Harsh Vardhan maintained that the Centre was “committed to mitigation of pollution”, while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stressed on the need for “round-the-year study on the sources of pollution.”

Speaking at the launch Harsh Vardhan pointed out to the need to use science & technology to combat pollution. He said that 70 teams had been constituted to fight against pollution and said, “We must take the example of this Campaign of Delhi to the entire nation. People must realsie their green social responsibility and I hipe that children present at the gathering and elsewhere will become “Green Sainiks” in the fight against pollution.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that a study needs to be conducted round-the-year on various sources of pollution. “There is need to analyse pollution in a scientific manner, as no solution can be found on a piecemeal basis. I hope that all concerned Ministries of Central government and Delhi government will join hands to form a blueprint for mitigation of pollution.”

Secretary, MoEF&CC, Shri C.K Mishra said that the Clean Air Campaign must aim to substantially improve the Air Quality Index and added that the Campaign should also aim to receive suggestions from people on mitigation of pollution.

“The Clean Air Campaign will continue for two weeks, till February 23. As part of the Campaign, 70 teams have already been constituted. These comprise one senior officer of MoEF&CC and another from Delhi government, who will be the co-leaders of the team. The team will also include one member from CPCB, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and one member from the concerned municipal corporation. The Campaign will also include interactions with Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), civil society citizens, academic and R&D institutions,” said an official

The official added that a workshop on vehicular pollution and traffic management will also be held and that teams will also encourage Resident Welfare Associations to plant saplings in open areas and also encourage schools and colleges to increase the green cover in the campus. A mobile app was jointly launched by Vardhan and Kejriwal.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd