Delhi government launches portal for job seekers

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched an online portal for applicants and employers to register themselves for the upcoming job fair this July.

The website — degs.org.in/jobfair — has sections such as vacancies, job seeker and employer, and is a precursor to the fair. The fair will be held at Government Of Delhi District Employment Exchange, Vishwas Nagar, from July 11-15.

“The government had organised two job fairs in the past and we realised that connecting employers with applicants is a tough job. This website will help,” he said.

In March, Delhi’s economic survey has shown 12 lakh people have been without jobs between 2015 and 2017.

