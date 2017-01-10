Delhi government issues new rates for permits, licences; drivers want it revoked

Autorickshaw drivers are especially agitated about the hike, as fees for recording letters of endorsement for their vehicles has gone up almost 15 times. Autorickshaw drivers are especially agitated about the hike, as fees for recording letters of endorsement for their vehicles has gone up almost 15 times.

The Centre’s decision to hike fees to get a driving licence, permit, badge or registration certificate has drawn a sharp reaction from auto and taxi drivers. A notification in this regard was issued to all regional transport offices (RTOs) by the Delhi government on Monday.

As per the revised fare, the fee for a driver’s licence is now Rs 200, as opposed to Rs 40. The fee for conducting a driving test has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 300.

The notification comes a week after the Union Ministry of Road Transport notified the 22nd amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, which it passed in July last year .

However, the notification has thrown the lives of transporters and motor licencing authorities out of gear.

“People who turned up at the RTO on Monday were taken by surprise. Drivers were agitating and refusing to pay such high fees without prior intimation,” said a Motor Licencing Officer in south Delhi.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, said, “We will write to the Centre to ask them to revoke the fee hike. They should have gradually increased the fee in phases. This one-time hike is unfair.”

Autorickshaw drivers are especially agitated about the hike, as fees for recording letters of endorsement for their vehicles has gone up almost 15 times.