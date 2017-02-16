Delhi government intervention fails to break cab deadlock

Ola, in a statement, said, “We are seeing more drivers getting back on the Ola platform over the last 48 hours… The situation has begun to improve.” Uber refused to comment. Ola, in a statement, said, “We are seeing more drivers getting back on the Ola platform over the last 48 hours… The situation has begun to improve.” Uber refused to comment.

The deadlock between striking drivers and Ola and Uber continued for the sixth day in a row despite the Delhi government holding talks with the aggregators a day earlier, asking them to look into the demands of the striking drivers.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD), which has been at the forefront of the week-long agitation, said, “We will be meeting Transport Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday because Ola and Uber have not conceded to any of our demands.”

On Tuesday, Jain had held a meeting with representatives of Ola and Uber, and “firmly conveyed to the companies to look into the problems faced by drivers, including the demand for a reasonable compensation with regard to the incurred cost of operation”. Wednesday, however, saw no feelers extended from the two cab giants.

While the strike by roughly 75 per cent of the estimated 2 lakh cabs continued, its effects were slightly more muted. Cabs were available after a wait time of 20-plus minutes on the two apps.

The SDAD also met Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday. “I have asked the drivers for their demands so that I can study them before deciding how to help,” Tiwari said.