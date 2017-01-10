Delhi government denies allegations of irregularities by firm linked to Arvind Kejriwal’s kin

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

An organisation claiming to monitor construction projects Tuesday alleged that a firm linked to a “relative” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi, a charge rejected by the government. A government official questioned the credibility of the group that levelled the charges, saying the allegations have no basis and cannot be linked to the government or the Chief Minister.

The group, Road Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), has forwarded a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). When contacted, ACB said its chief M K Meena is yet to receive any such complaint. Rahul Sharma, the complainant, alleged that Surender Kumar Bansal, “brother-in-law” of Kejriwal, operates the firm M/s Renu Construction Company which was awarded the contract to build a drainage in north-west Delhi’s Bakoli village in April 2015.

“It had in 2015-16 obtained a contract for the works which were never completed while payments were cleared. Even the bid and its technical marks were manipulated…,” the complaint, dated January 9, says.

Releasing the documents at a press conference here, Sharma claimed that RACO obtained these from the PWD through RTI.

“The invoices pertaining to the construction (obtained through RTI) were sent to the sales tax department for the purpose of verification. The department informed in writing that the bills sent to the PWD are false and fabricated,” he said.

Official sources said that similar complaints have also been received by the government’s vigilance department “which will be looked into as per the laid down procedure”. The ACB complaint says that RACO is registered at north-east Delhi’s Ghonda. In the press conference, its representatives said the organisation, registered last year, primarily focuses on monitoring construction and civil works.