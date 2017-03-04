Delhi government announces online nursery admissions to 150 govt schools

Representational Photo. Representational Photo.

The Delhi government has introduced nursery and entry-level classes in 150 government schools, for the academic year beginning April. Under the Directorate of Education, 150 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas have been added to the list of schools admitting students to nursery, kindergarten and class one. Applications for admission can be submitted on the government’s website (edidel.nic.in). Students will be given admission after a draw of lots, based on the number of seats available in the particular school. Students who are not picked can contact local body schools for admission.

Registrations open on Saturday, March 4, and end on March 18. The government will pick lots on March 22, and on the same day a notice will be displayed by 3 pm. Category-wise waiting lists will also be put up.

Nursery admissions in the national capital have been thrown out of gear since the government ordered private schools to accept only children who live close to the school. This ‘neighbourhood criteria’ was imposed on 298 private schools built on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land. The Delhi High Court recently stayed the government’s notice, based on an interim order passed by single-judge who had said “a student’s educational fate can’t be relegated to only his/her position on a map”.

Justice Manmohan had called the criterion “arbitrary and discriminatory”, saying it benefited only those parents who live close to good private schools.

The government’s website has listed the schools which are offering nursery, KG and 1st standard classes. The number of seats available in each school is also given.

