Delhi: Girl run over by bus

A 17-year-old girl was crushed to death by a chartered bus at Lajpat Nagar flyover Friday morning. Police said the girl, Kajal Mandal, was heading to her computer class on a scooty when she was run over. Police said they arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle. The incident took place at 9 am. The victim lost her balance on the flyover and fell on the road. Before she could get up, a cluster bus crushed her from behind, police sources said. Police, however, said it is not clear whether the bus hit her scooty or if she lost her balance while riding the two-wheeler and was then run over.

‘Need parking proof’

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s transport department is planning to introduce a rule to first seek proof of parking space from cab owners before issuing permits to them in the city.The move is aimed at dealing with the parking problem in the national capital. ENS

