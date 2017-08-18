Delhi girl murder: Her parents knew about boy’s temper

Shreya’s family at the crematorium. Express photo by Amit Mehra Shreya’s family at the crematorium. Express photo by Amit Mehra

“They are burning my daughter. Someone should stop them. Nothing will be left of her but smoke and ash,” cried Lalita Sharma, as her daughter’s last rites were being conducted in the crematorium on Thursday. She refused to leave, and relatives had to carry her towards a car that took her home.

On Thursday morning, her daughter, Shreya, a Class XII student, was found dead in a narrow lane near her house. She had been strangled by her former senior from school.

Shreya’s parents alleged that the accused, Sarthak Kapoor, didn’t leave their daughter alone. “He would get angry if my daughter spoke to other boys and would issue threats. We complained against Sarthak after which he was rusticated from school,” her father, Yogesh Sharma, said.

Shreya’s relatives said she was an intelligent girl. They hoped she would repeat her near perfect score of 10 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), which she scored in the Class X board exams, in Class XII too. “My daughter did not even have time to go out of the house. She would study the entire day. When she did manage to find some time, she would participate in extra-curricular activities. She used to participate in Olympiad and Asiad competitions and won quite a few. She had recently won a competition organised by NASA,” her father said.

Her younger brother, Karthik (10), said, “I had a lot of difficulty understanding maths problems. She would sit with me and help out with my homework.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App