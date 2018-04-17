Delhi: Paid off, parents force girl to withdraw rape case

Police said the girl was assaulted by her parents, and that the accused also got their associates to threaten her. (Representational) Police said the girl was assaulted by her parents, and that the accused also got their associates to threaten her. (Representational)

Carrying a bag with Rs 3 lakh in cash, a 15-year-old approached the local police post in Aman Vihar last week. When police asked her where she got so much money, they were taken aback by her answer. The girl told them that she was allegedly gangraped last year, and that the accused had given her parents money to withdraw the case. She claimed her parents were now pressuring her to change her statement in court.

DCP (outer) M N Tiwari said the girl’s mother has been arrested based on a complaint filed by the girl. “We are looking for her father. The girl has been sent to an observation home for now,” he said.

According to police, the girl was allegedly gangraped by a property dealer and his four associates in Kirari, in August last year. The accused were sent to judicial custody. “They struck a deal with her parents to dilute the case. The parents accepted Rs 3,96,000 from the duo and mounted pressure on the girl to withdraw the case,” the DCP said.

Police said the girl was assaulted by her parents, and that the accused also got their associates to threaten her. Later, when the girl found out that her parents had taken money from the accused, she fled from her house along with the money.

“The girl saw her parents keeping the money under the bed. On April 10, after her parents left for the court, she took the cash and went to the police post. She told police about the deal between the accused and her parents,” an officer said.

Police claimed that in scenarios where a minor turns up at the police station, the parents are usually informed. “However, in this case, the local police had acted on the girl’s statement. They brought in a Child Welfare Commission team, which counselled the girl. She has shown extraordinary courage by speaking against her parents,” the officer said.

