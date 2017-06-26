Delhi girl chops off boyfriend’s genitals for accusing her of infidelity, arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old woman who has been arrested for allegedly chopping off the genitals of her boyfriend said she had committed the crime after being enraged as he accused her of infidelity and had refused to marry her. Ravi (35), a street vendor, was allegedly attacked at his girlfriend’s house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri last week, where he was called by her relative, police said.

After attacking him, the woman fled along with her brother and sister-in-law. Her brother and sister-in-law were apprehended on Saturday and questioned, during which it was revealed that the woman had fled to Punjab after the incident and stayed at gurdwaras there. When the accused felt that the matter had cooled down, she decided to return to Delhi. She was arrested here last evening and the weapon used to commit the crime was also recovered.

During questioning, the accused told police that Ravi had started avoiding her and had snapped all ties with her. She also claimed that he did not trust her and accused her of being in touch with other men. The woman was enraged at his indifferent behaviour and on the day of the incident, she had called him to clear things out, police said. When Ravi reached her home, she broached the topic of marriage. However, Ravi refused, saying his family was against it.

The victim told police that the woman then pushed him inside the bathroom, undressed him and forced him to have sex with her. She allegedly threatened him of dire consequences if he did not give in to her demand. Enraged at his refusal, the accused chopped off the man’s genitals with a kitchen knife. The victim said the woman’s brother and sister-in-law were present at the house when the incident took place and alleged that they did nothing to stop the woman from attacking him.

After the attack, Ravi rushed out of the house shouting for help. Some neighbours informed the police and rushed him to hospital. After a surgery, he was referred to the Jaipur Golden Hospital.

