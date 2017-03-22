Delhi: Girl attacked with acid in Sangam Vihar, admitted to AIIMS

Delhi Police have arrested a man for throwing ‘diluted acid’ at an 18-year-old girl in Sangam Vihar area of New Delhi. The girl has been admitted to AIIMS where she is undergoing medical treatment. The accused has reportedly been arrested.

According to ANI news, the Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 10.25 am this morning informing them of the attack. More details are awaited.

