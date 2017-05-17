Delhi gets wakes up to a pleasant morning following light rainfall

Delhiites enjoy light rain in parts of the city. Delhiites enjoy light rain in parts of the city.

Delhiites woke up to overcast skies following light rain in parts of the city. Areas under Palam, Ridge and Ayanagar received 0.6 mm,0.4 mm and 2.8 mm rainfall respectively, while Safdarjung and Lodhi Road observatories recorded traces of rainfall.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, said a MeT department official. The humidity was recorded at 52 percent at 8.30 am.

The MeT office has forecast overcast conditions with developments of thunder and lightning in some parts of the city during the day.

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the official said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees, while the maximum remained at 41.4 degrees Celsius.

