Delhi gets its first ever AC bus stand in Lajpat Nagar

Delhi’s first AC bus stand in Lajpat Nagar. (Source: ANI) Delhi’s first AC bus stand in Lajpat Nagar. (Source: ANI)

With temperatures soaring to a maximum of 44 degrees, Delhi on Wednesday got its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The maximum temperature this year was five points above normal, marking the hottest day in the year so far.

Heatwaves in the country have been turning out to be particularly deadly with over 4,620 recorded deaths caused by the severe weather condition in the last four years. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, in 2016, nearly 1,600 people died due to erratic weather conditions, of which 557 casualties were to severe heatwave. In India, of the recorded 4,620 deaths, 4,246 people died in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. Since last year IMD has started issuing heatwave alerts. A heat wave is declared when the temperature crosses 45 degrees Celsius.

Commuters at the AC bus stand in Lajpat Nagar. Commuters at the AC bus stand in Lajpat Nagar.

“Last year, states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana came up with a strategy to minimise deaths. This year, we have added states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana and given them several Dos and Don’ts,” M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a seminar in March.

