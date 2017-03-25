Delhi: Get appointment for mutation of properties online

For Delhiites, seeking appointment for mutation of their properties will now be much easier with the state government’s revenue department set to make the service online. Sources said the department has nearly completed work on the mutation module and will soon update land records. Apart from this, the department is looking to end inconvenience, if any, at sub-registrar offices.

Stating that the module will be operational soon, Manisha Saxena, divisional commissioner, revenue department, said, “Registration of properties in the office of sub-registrars will be linked to the mutation module, so that the process of mutation can be started without delay. Once the applicant applies for mutation, a notice for hearing will be generated online through the software, and intimation of mutation order will be sent to the applicant on their registered mobile number.”

The department has also made provisions for obtaining feedback on sub-registrar offices. “Airing grievances online, on a specifically designed revenue department grievances redressal mechanism, will further improve the working of the department. Thus, the department is making all efforts to ensure the service is efficient and convenient to people. The department will provide these services online through increased bandwidth,” added the source.

The developments were discussed in a review meeting held by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday. The L-G also suggested that a mechanism be developed at district magistrate offices, so that people do not have to run to various departments and can get their work done at one place.

Further, there is also a provision to reschedule appointments, said a source. The department is also working on a module where people can calculate stamp duty online. As of now, 56 services are being provided online through the e-district project and more services are lined up to go digital in the next six months, the source said.

“Existing online services, such as the e-sub registrar, digitised record of rights, land status report (NOCs) and mutation module for updation of land records, are being upgraded,” the source said.

The department is also looking at having a modern record room with an electronic search facility, and has identified sub-registrar offices and other revenue offices to be equipped with these ‘basic’ facilities.

Being the nodal department for disaster management, the department is also likely to set up three state-of-the-art emergency operations centres.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now