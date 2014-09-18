Delhi gears up for wine treat at Garden of Five Senses

Swirl, smell, sip and savour to be in high spirits. The Delhi government is planning a wine treat for your palate at the Garden of Five Senses.

Through this first-ever wine tasting festival in the capital, open to experts and the layman alike, the government hopes to promote tourism and cultural interactions with other countries. Government officials said the event was being planned for the wine connoisseurs as well as wine lovers.

Wines from leading Indian and international wineries will be brought in for Delhi residents to taste.

And to compliment and further enrich the flavour of the wines, cuisines from across the world will be available at the festival.

Officials said a grape stomping session, along with other cultural activities were also being planned.

“We have heard that Latin dances and several other activities are included in the events such as open grills and tasting contests. We have also heard of the Karnataka International Wine Festival. We want to have a special festival that people will look forward to annually. The pleasant weather at the time of the festival will add to the experience,” a Delhi Tourism official said.

Officials believe that there are sufficient wine consumers and wine lovers in the capital to make the festival a success.

“Plus the entry fee would be on a higher side to restrict the festival mainly to those who enjoy drinking wine. We expect to organise the festival in December. Since it is the first time for us, we want to learn from those who have already organised such events. The festival will give boost to the tourism sector since all the countries have their consulate in the capital,” the official said.

