Delhi: Gang stole bikes, rented them to chain snatchers, say police

The Delhi Police have busted a gang of three autolifters, including a mechanic, who would steal motorcycles and give them on rent to chain snatchers in northwest Delhi. Police said they have recovered 12 vehicles from their possession.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Police said the accused have been identified as Rajinder Kumar alias Babli (44), Akash (21) and Monu (20). They were arrested from near Maharaja Agrasen School in Pitampura.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said Babli headed the gang. “He is a motorcycle mechanic and runs a repair workshop. He was found to be in contact with several chain snatchers, who would take bikes from him on rent,” Dumbere said.