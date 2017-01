Five people have been arrested for allegedly running an online casino, using a video game parlour as a front, in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar. Police recovered Rs 24,700 from them.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said, acting on a tip-off, a constable was sent as a customer. “The constable was asked for a minimum of Rs 1,000 and was told he could earn 36 times that much,” said Prasad.