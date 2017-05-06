Delhi: Gambling syndicate busted, 33 arrested

Delhi Police busted a gambling syndicate operating in northwest Delhi on Thursday evening and arrested 33 people, including five bookies, aged between 22 and 56 years.

Police said they had been gambling at a house in Shalimar Bagh for the last three months and had installed several CCTV cameras around the property to detect any movement.

Police sources said most of the 28 people are businessmen from Sonipat, Jalandhar and Delhi and were provided alcohol and snacks on the premises.

“They had fortified their complex with iron gates and grills from all sides, and CCTVs were installed as far as 100 meters on all lanes approaching the house. They only allowed those known to them or regular gamblers to enter,” said DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere.

A team was formed under inspector, special staff, Balihar Singh and, based on the information, a search warrant was procured. “The house had a rear exit, which could be used by people to escape if they detected suspicious movement in the area. However, we caught them off guard and arrested them,” said a police source, adding that 15 cars, Rs 11 lakh and 32 cellphones were seized.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now