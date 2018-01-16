Delhi-Fukuoka friendship key to combat air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi government and Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG) signed a Friendship Agreement on Tuesday in Delhi with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal noting that it allow the capital to “harness” potential in core areas, especially “environment and air pollution” – a “major issue of concern”.

The agreement, wherein the core areas are environment, air pollution, culture, tourism & heritage, education and youth exchange was signed by Kejriwal and Fukuoka Governor Hiroshi Ogawa. The event was also attended by deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other Delhi ministers and official. The agreement is for three years and officials added that the first such agreement between the two cities was signed in March 2005, followed by the second in March 2012.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am happy to note that, today, in our proposed agreement, areas of cooperation have been mutually emphasised by FPG and the Delhi government in order to get the maximum benefit for both Delhi & Fukuoka. These are: Environment & Air Pollution; Culture, Tourism and Heritage; Education and Youth Exchange.”

In particular, the Delhi CM singled out air pollution as a core issue, while also talking about how the “fruitful partnership” was key in the inception of the Delhi metro. He said, “We hope to harness our further potentials in the spheres of environment and air pollution, being a major issue of concern with us today. We would like to have more exchanges of school, college and university students…we hope to expand this cooperation in other modes of transport and their multi-modal integration. I hope our endeavours today will further strengthen Delhi – Fukuoka ties as well as India – Japan friendship.”

Earlier, a delegation of the Fukuoka Prefecture Government, comprised by Hiroshi Ogawa, Chairman of Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly Akira Higuchi and other officials, called on the Chief Minister of Delhi.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd