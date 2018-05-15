Delhi: Fresh row over CCTV project under NDMC jurisdiction

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said it was an outcome of the “dirty politics” being played around women’s safety. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said it was an outcome of the “dirty politics” being played around women’s safety. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office that his plan to install CCTVs in the New Delhi constituency using MLALAD funds be subsumed under the larger Public Works Department (PWD) project — which is in the eye of a controversy.

The Council cited the Lt Governor-constituted panel — which is looking into privacy implications of the project — in making its case. Referring to the PWD tender, the council stated that Kejriwal’s proposal has to be “revisited” as the New Delhi constituency is already included in the department’s project proposal.

“It would be appropriate to get the same installed through PWD itself for reasons of very competitive rates received in PWD tender for a bulk quantity, as well as keeping similar specifications of CCTV system in entire Delhi for ease of maintenance,” said the May 10 letter to Kejriwal’s advisor Gopal Mohan.

It added that the committee formed by L-G Anil Baijal will address issues of uniformity in installation of cameras, as well as issues of privacy, security, feed-sharing and integration. Calling the NDMC’s decision “extremely unfortunate”, Kejriwal said it was an outcome of the “dirty politics” being played around women’s safety.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement, an NDMC spokesperson said the Council has not stopped work: “It is evaluating rates for the additional 1,000 CCTV cameras, with respect to rates received by PWD to save public money and avoid duplication.”

