Delhi: Four-year-old mowed down by speeding truck near Rohini construction site

A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a speeding truck near a construction site in Rohini’s Narela area on Monday morning. Police said they have apprehended the truck driver and impounded the vehicle. According to police, the incident took place at about 8.30 am when the girl, identified as Durga, was on her way to attend nature’s call near the construction site, where her parents were working. A speeding truck coming to the site went out of control and mowed down the girl killing her on the spot, said police.

People working on the site rushed to the spot and caught the truck driver and handed him to the police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at the Narela police station. Labourers working at the site alleged that they don’t have a proper arrangement for washrooms due to which their family members have to go out in open.

