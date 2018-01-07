Delhi: Four powerlifters killed in car crash, world champion Saksham Yadav seriously injured

Locals informed police that the car was being driven at a very high speed, and the driver lost control when he was overtaking another vehicle Locals informed police that the car was being driven at a very high speed, and the driver lost control when he was overtaking another vehicle

Four powerlifters were killed, and two others, including world champion Saksham Yadav were injured, after their car met with an accident near the Singhu Border in outer Delhi’s Alipur area in the wee hours of Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was travelling at a high speed when it hit a road divider and crashed into pole on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. The victims were celebrating a birthday party and some alcohol bottles were found inside the car, police said.

DCP (Rohini district) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased have been identified as Tikamchand alias Tinka (27), Saurabh (18), Yogesh (24), Harish Roy (20).

While the injured identified as Saksham (28), shifted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and Rohit (23) was taken to LNJP Hospital where his condition is stated to out of danger.

The force of the impact was so high that the car's roof was completely blown off, police said.

“The incident came to light after we received information from passerby regarding accident near Singhu Border at around 4.14 am on Sunday. We immediately rushed to the spot and found that one Maruti Swift DZire car bearing number DL 4 CAU 9585 met with an accident near Petrol Pump, while going towards Haryana’s Karnal when they were celebrating Rohit’s birthday,” he added.

Gupta claimed that prime facie it appears that the car was being driven at a very high and there some bottles were found inside so the possibility of drunken driving cannot be ruled out yet. “We will ascertain the exact sequence once we will record the statement of both the victims,” he said.

Locals informed police that the car was being driven at a very high speed, and the driver lost control when he was overtaking another vehicle and rammed into a roadside pole due to which it overturned. The force of the impact was so high that the car’s roof was completely blown off, police said.

