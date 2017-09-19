Delhi: Four open fire at cash van and flee with Rs 60 lakh, two injured

The incident took place in Karawal Nagar The incident took place in Karawal Nagar

Four men on motorbikes allegedly looted Rs 60 lakh from a cash van in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar Monday, police said, adding that the assailants opened fire at the cashier before fleeing with the money. According to police, CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed that the assailants were on two bikes — a Pulsar and Splendor — and were wearing monkey caps.

DCP (northeast) A K Singla said the incident took place around 3.50 pm. The cash van, hired by CMS, was heading towards Karawal Nagar before going to Patparganj. “Four persons — cashier Manveer, security guard Pradeep, driver Adil and a custodian — were sitting inside the van. They had collected money from different banks, private companies and shops. The van had entered Johripur in Karawal Nagar when it was intercepted by the men,” the DCP said.

Investigation revealed that the assailants got off their bikes and brandished weapons. The cashier resisted and one of the assailants opened fire, injuring Manveer. “They then took out the box containing cash from the van and dumped the money in a bag. They also hit the guard on the head and fled the spot,” a senior police officer said. Locals who spotted the injured men made a PCR call at 4.15 pm. “The injured were taken to hospital where they are recuperating. A case has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station and a probe is on,” Singla said.

“There is a strong possibility that the men conducted a reconnaissance to identify the route, as they committed the heist in a congested area where lanes are narrow,” police sources said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App