Delhi: Four, including children, dead in two separate fire incidents

Four persons, including two children, died in two separate fire incidents in south and northwest Delhi, a fire department official said Saturday. In the first incident, a boy and his sister were charred to death after an air conditioner compressor exploded at their home in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, the official said.

A call was received at 11.15 pm about the fire and it was doused within an hour, he said.

In the second incident, two people died in a fire at a tent godown in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, he said.

A call was received at 3 am about the blaze and 10 fire-tenders were rushed. The fire was doused by 5.45 am, he added.

