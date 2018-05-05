Delhi: Four, including children, dead in two separate fire incidents

Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
In the first incident, a boy and his sister were charred to death after an air conditioner compressor exploded. In the second incident, two people died in a fire at a tent godown in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2018 1:19:07 pm
Four persons, including two children, died in two separate fire incidents in south and northwest Delhi, a fire department official said Saturday. In the first incident, a boy and his sister were charred to death after an air conditioner compressor exploded at their home in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, the official said.

A call was received at 11.15 pm about the fire and it was doused within an hour, he said.

In the second incident, two people died in a fire at a tent godown in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, he said.

A call was received at 3 am about the blaze and 10 fire-tenders were rushed. The fire was doused by 5.45 am, he added.

