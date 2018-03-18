Delhi: Four held with 55,000 pills, racket busted

The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a pharmaceutical drug racket with two back-to-back raids, in which four persons were arrested and 55,875 Zolpidem tablets recovered. The NCB found that the accused made a list of potential customers through online platforms. “The accused made a list of buyers and sellers of drugs, and got their numbers on legal platforms. They would then pull up the database of customers and strike deals over Skype and other internet calling apps. The accused said they have been sending the contraband to Varanasi, from where it would be re-routed to foreign locations,” an NCB official said.

Zolpidem is used to treat insomnia, but NCB officials said the tablets can also be abused as a psychotropic substance. As per the agency, the first bust was conducted on March 14, when one person came to a courier agency to book a large consignment of pharmaceutical drugs. “He was intercepted with 5,025 Zolpidem tablets,” the official said. Officials said he then disclosed the names of two other dealers. On March 16, NCB arrested them and seized 50,850 Zolpidem tablets.

