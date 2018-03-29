Delhi: Four held for stealing power cables from Metro’s new Magenta Line

The accused started stealing cables from the tracks (Express photo/File) The accused started stealing cables from the tracks (Express photo/File)

The Delhi Metro police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing power cables from the newly inaugurated Magenta Line. Police said the four accused had worked with the DMRC during the construction of the Kalindi Kunj depot.

Police said the accused, identified as Dilshad, Ali Hasan, Imran and Saddam, former project labourers with the DMRC, had been involved in the theft of iron ore and scrap material from DMRC project sites. The accused used to rope in private security guards to commit the thefts.

However, after the Magenta Line started operations, the accused started stealing cables from the tracks. The DMRC has told the Delhi Police that so far, five cases of theft have been reported on the Magenta Line. “The complainant in the case, Praveen Gupta, had registered the cases at Okhla police station. Praveen has alleged that cables of different dimensions of 3.3 kv, 25 kv and 33 kv were stolen from the overhead track of the Magenta Line Metro,” said a police officer.

The accused used to lay cables. “They knew how to dismantle the wires using a saw and a cutter. The wires were cut in small pieces with help from Saddam, who owns a tempo,” said DCP (Metro) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Police had deputed a team to ascertain the identity of the gang members and later managed to arrest the accused following a tip-off. Police also recovered a country-made pistol, along with two live cartridges, from the accused.

