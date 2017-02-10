Delhi: Four arrested for stealing goods worth Rs 3 crore

Police arrested a gang of thieves who have been involved in seven cases of burglary of goods worth Rs 3 crore. According to police, their modus operandi was to recce an area; prepare fake ownership documents of godowns, change the original locks and fool the godown labourers into helping them load goods onto trucks.

The gang had burgled 454 LED TVs from a godown in south Delhi in December last year. DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said, “It came to the fore that the goods were transported to Bihar and the trail went to Bihar-Nepal border where the gang of godown busters was found… We found that the accused specialised in burgling large godowns in Rohini, northwest, outer, west and south districts of Delhi.”