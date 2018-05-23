Delhi: Former North civic body top official alleges Rs 100 crore irregularities in award of projects

The former additional commissioner of North Corporation Renu K Jagdev has alleged discrepancies worth more than Rs 100 crore in seven large-scale projects under the North Corporation. (Representational) The former additional commissioner of North Corporation Renu K Jagdev has alleged discrepancies worth more than Rs 100 crore in seven large-scale projects under the North Corporation. (Representational)

The former additional commissioner of North Corporation Renu K Jagdev has alleged discrepancies worth more than Rs 100 crore in seven large-scale projects under the North Corporation. In a letter to the North Corporation mayor, Jagdev, who was repatriated to the Income Tax department on May 17, alleged that 95 acres of land under the North Corporation at Khyber Pass was “wrongly” allotted to DMRC by the Department Of Land and Building (L&DO) since 2015.

“When I raised the issue with the North Corporation commissioner Madhup Vyas, that the land had been wrong transferred, he asked me to drop the matter… Since I was basing my matter on reliable documents, I preferred to continue,” she said. Vyas hit back at the allegations, saying: “The instances mentioned do not relate to my tenure; I joined in September 2017. The complaint seems like an attempt of a disgruntled employee trying to portray herself as a whistleblower, to hang on to the deputation assignment. Why is she raising these issues now; what was she doing during her nine-year stint in MCD?”

“As far as the issue of land at Khyber Pass is concerned, the land was allotted to DMRC by L&DO, Ministry of Urban Development. DMRC auctioned it, M/s Parsvnath was the highest bidder. The building plan was sanctioned by MCD…,” he said. In another matter of acquisition of land for Rani Jhansi Flyover, she said that a large chunk of land acquired was actually government land taken on lease. “Hence, there was no justification to acquire this land at all since it is part of the lease condition that the government, if at any point requires this land, the lease shall be cancelled,” she alleged.

The corporation has already paid a compensation of Rs 110 crore in this case, which needs to be investigated, she alleged. General Secretary of the BJP and former mayor Ravindra Gupta has now written a letter to L-G Anil Baijal attaching her complaint letter and demanding a CBI inquiry.

In the letter, she also alleged that a payment of Rs 10 crore to a private person was approved in the construction of a flyover. However, she alleged that when the file was examined in the finance branch, it was found that compensation was paid to someone with another name. “All these files of compensations had deficiencies, yet crores have already been disbursed without proper scrutiny,” she alleged.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App