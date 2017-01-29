Latest News
  • Delhi: ‘Former Mr Agra’ among five arrested for stealing cars

Delhi: ‘Former Mr Agra’ among five arrested for stealing cars

Police said they have recovered four cars from their possession.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:January 29, 2017 2:34 am
Former Mr Agra, Former Mr Agra arrest, delhi carjacking gang, carjacking gang arrested, dwarka incident, delhi news DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said that one Ratan Chopra alias Masood was the gang leader. (Photo for representational purpose)

Five people, including a man who won the ‘Mr Agra’ title for bodybuilding in 2014 and 2015, have been arrested from Dwarka’s Sector 28 for running a carjacking gang in the capital. Police said they have recovered four cars from their possession. DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said that one Ratan Chopra alias Masood was the gang leader.

“He lured Sarvesh Kumar (31), a model and body builder, to join and make a quick buck. Kumar, a former Mr Agra, currently works as a gym trainer in Agra,” the DCP said. The other accused are school dropouts, he said.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 28: Latest News