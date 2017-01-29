Delhi: ‘Former Mr Agra’ among five arrested for stealing cars

DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said that one Ratan Chopra alias Masood was the gang leader. (Photo for representational purpose) DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said that one Ratan Chopra alias Masood was the gang leader. (Photo for representational purpose)

Five people, including a man who won the ‘Mr Agra’ title for bodybuilding in 2014 and 2015, have been arrested from Dwarka’s Sector 28 for running a carjacking gang in the capital. Police said they have recovered four cars from their possession. DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said that one Ratan Chopra alias Masood was the gang leader.

“He lured Sarvesh Kumar (31), a model and body builder, to join and make a quick buck. Kumar, a former Mr Agra, currently works as a gym trainer in Agra,” the DCP said. The other accused are school dropouts, he said.