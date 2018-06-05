Delhi: Former IAF pilot’s wife alleges cruelty

The wife of a former fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force (IAF) has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that her husband subjected her to cruelty, physically assaulted their son and threatened to kill her. Police said the man had not undertaken any flight missions since a crash in 2002, when he sustained burn injuries.

The woman claimed her husband had assaulted her several times, threatened to pour acid on her and asked her to commit suicide, even as their five-year-old son begged him to stop. She claimed that her son was beaten with a stick, and grabbed by the neck and choked.

Police said the woman’s complaint has been converted to an FIR at Dwarka North police station. Additional DCP (Dwarka), Santosh Kumar Meena, said, “The case has been registered against the man under IPC Section 489-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty). No arrest has taken place so far and we are deliberating on the case.”

The woman said she had fled the house along with her son and called police. A constable-rank officer advised her to file a police complaint at Delhi Cantt police station, which was eventually marked to the Dwarka North police station.

The couple have been married for over 13 years, but cracks appeared soon after the wedding, the woman told police.

The woman claimed that after her son’s birth, the accused “took away Rs 1 lakh gifted by her father, and never attended parent-teacher meetings, school functions, introduction days”.

She also claimed that the first incident of violence against their son was in 2016, when the accused beat him with a bamboo stick. “On many occasions, he hit my child on his head, and he would start bleeding from his nose,” she wrote in her complaint.

