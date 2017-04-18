Delhi: Forest team in action after leopard spotting reports

Forest officials in Gurgaon swung into action late Monday evening after receiving reports that a leopard was spotted near the Golf Course in Phase 5 area, home to several gated condominiums, offices and shopping malls.

Officials said they received a call regarding the sighting around 7 pm, after which a team was sent to the area for further investigation. “There were reports of the animal being spotted at the edge of the Golf Course, on the fringes of the Aravalli forest near which the course is located. Our team spent a couple of hours but found no evidence of a leopard,” said M D Sinha, Conservator of Forest (Gurgaon circle).

“The animal may have been a civet, which, then, is a positive sign. In any case, a leopard being so close to a residential area is not an ideal situation. We plan to plant camera traps in fringe areas of the Golf Course on Tuesday to further verify the claims and look into the matter,” Sinha added.

