Delhi: For restaurants and bars, excise department rule not music to the ears

Back in the Delhi of ‘90s, when licence policy only allowed hotels with four- or five-star rating to serve liquor, Rodeo came to town. While the cowboy vibe was unmissable, a live band near the roof, belting out ‘60s and ‘70s pop was, on most days, a compelling presence. The space has since been transformed, but the upbeat bands remain.

But as much as live music has always mattered, allowing the audience to be a part of a band’s sweat and energy, even restaurants and pubs with predominantly live music venues have rebuffed Delhi excise department’s recent circular, which reiterates that only live music can be played, implying recorded music is not allowed. “In a restaurant open for 13-16 hours, how will we afford a live band at all times? It’s expensive and impractical,” said Mukesh Rana, general manager, Rodeo Cantina and Kitchen.

The circular is a reiteration of existing rules and was issued after complaints from residents of Greater Kailash, Khan Market and Defence Colony. Rahul Singh, president of the National Restaurant Association of India and founder & CEO, The Beer Café, said he will take up the issue with the Excise Commissioner. Music, he said, is an “integral part of customer experience” and a “blanket ban on the entire industry is erroneous in nature”. “If the music inside the restaurant is not violating rules or creating any nuisance, it should be permitted.

Any violation should be dealt with on a case-to-case basis… At family restaurants… ambient music adds to the experience,” said Singh. “This is another first for Delhi. This ridiculous guideline is an impingement on the life of a city. It’s an archaic law and we need to get rid of it. If you create an atmosphere where it’s impossible to follow a law, why would I want to open restaurants here?” said Riyaaz Amlani, former president of NRAI who also owns 44 restaurants in the country, including Social and Smokehouse.

According to Sahil Gupta, owner of Tabula Beach Cafe, the move would give police a reason to “harass” pub owners. Abhishek Patnaik, owner of The Hungry Monkey, called lawmakers irrational: “They don’t even understand live music can be as loud as recorded music. Soon there will be no alcohol.” Amlani feels that the onus now lies on the people: “They need to decide what kind of life they want.”

(With inputs from Damini Ralleigh)

